Eddie Tipton
Former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton leaves the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa, after his sentencing in a jackpot-fixing scandal.  Charlie Neibergall—AP
Lottery

Man Who Won Millions Rigging Lottery System Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Alana Abramson
Aug 22, 2017

A former Iowa Lottery employee who won millions by rigging the lottery system in several states was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday.

Eddie Tipton, 54, who was a computer programmer in Multi State Lottery Association in Iowa, messed with the system to allow him and his brother Tommy to win jackpots in several states, according to the Des Moines Register.

Tipton was arrested for the fraud along with his brother in 2015. He pleaded guilty last June to installing software that enabled him to rig lottery numbers in his own favor starting in 2005. The hack affected systems in his home state, along with Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. His brother Tommy also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft.

In all, the pair won more than $2 million — they'll have to pay back $3 million as part of a plea deal, according to USA Today.

With the cash from the illicit wins, Tipton built a massive house, complete with a movie theater and a gym, authorities said.

Tipton said Tuesday he regrets his actions.

"It’s difficult even saying that with all the people I know behind me that I hurt, and I regret it," Tipton said in court, according to the Register. "I’m sorry."

