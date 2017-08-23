Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump goes on the attack at Phoenix campaign rally

President Donald Trump attacked the media and his critics in government yesterday during a combative campaign rally in Phoenix, Ariz. Trump also hinted he would pardon Joe Arpaio, a former sheriff in Arizona who was convicted of criminal contempt for failing to end immigration patrols. “I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine,” Trump said. The President’s rally drew thousands of protesters.

Kyrie Irving heads to the Boston Celtics

NBA star Kyrie Irving is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and joining the Boston Celtics. The Celtics acquired the four-time All-Star in what the New York Times called one of the biggest deals of the NBA off-season.

Powerball jackpot of $700 million is at hand

A Powerball jackpot of $700 million is up for grabs during tonight’s drawing. It’s the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. Here's how much you can win without hitting the grand prize.

Also:

More U.S. troops could be sent to Afghanistan within days .

A headless torso found at sea matches the DNA of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall .

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton , apologized for a controversial Instagram exchange over her designer clothes.

Today is Cheap Flight Day , when airfares begin to fall. Here's what to know about it.

