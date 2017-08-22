U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesOf Course Martha Stewart's Morning Routine Is Way More Ambitious Than Yours
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Press Room
Pennsylvania'Why Are We Going So Fast?' Commuter Train Crash in Pennsylvania Injures Dozens
Trains
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionJon Snow's Height Is the Best Running Joke on Game of Thrones Season 7
Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
Missouri Execution Williams
This February 2014 photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Marcellus Williams. Attorneys for Williams are asking the Missouri Supreme Court and Gov. Eric Greitens to halt his scheduled execution citing DNA evidence that they say exonerates him. Williams is scheduled to die by injection Aug. 22, 2017, for fatally stabbing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a robbery at her University City home in 1998. Missouri Department of Corrections—AP
Missouri

Missouri Governor Halts Inmate's Execution After DNA Evidence Raises Questions About Guilt

Associated Press
3:42 PM ET

(ST. LOUIS) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has halted the scheduled execution of condemned killer Marcellus Williams after DNA raised questions about his guilt.

The Republican governor said in an email Tuesday that he was issuing a stay of execution for Williams, who was convicted of fatally stabbing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a burglary at her suburban St. Louis home in 1998. Williams was scheduled for execution at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor's decision comes after Williams' attorneys cited DNA evidence found on the murder weapon that matched another unknown person, but not Williams. But St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch said there was ample other evidence to convict Williams, and that there was "zero possibility" he was innocent.

Greitens says he will appoint a five-member board of inquiry that will include retired judges. The board will make a recommendation to the governor concerning whether Williams should be executed. No timetable has been set.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME