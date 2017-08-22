mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Television

Here's the Epic Title of Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale

Megan McCluskey
2:21 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The highly-anticipated season seven finale of Game of Thrones finally has a name, and it's certainly an intriguing one. Dubbed "The Dragon and the Wolf," the nearly 80-minute episode will be the longest in Thrones history and looks to feature almost every major character coming together for the first time at a summit in King's Landing.

The title may be a reference to the developing romance between Daenerys "Mother of Dragons" Targaryen and Jon "White Wolf" Snow. However, it seems like it could also foreshadow a revelation about the true nature of the relationship between Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark — a.k.a. Jon's supposed parents.

"The Dragon and the Wolf" airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

