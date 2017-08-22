Jon Snow's Height Is the Best Running Joke on Game of Thrones Season 7

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss keep dropping jokes about Jon Snow's height into the script. At least twice this season, characters have commented on the King in the North's small stature. The running bit is likely a response to the internet's obsession with actor Kit Harington's height.

In episode five, Gendry commented that Jon was a lot shorter than Jon's presumed father Ned. Jon gamely laughed at the comment.

Then again in Sunday night's episode Daenerys told Tyrion that Jon Snow was "too little" for her. (The comment was a bit strange considering that actor Emilia Clarke is herself quite petite. But her character Daenerys Targaryen did marry a towering Khal , so maybe tall guys are the Mother of Dragon's type.) Tyrion replied, "As heroes go, he's quite little."

Thrones fans have long debated Harington's height, perhaps because the show is filled with people who are taller than your average actor: Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), the Hound (Rory McCann), the Mountain (Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson) and Hodor (Kristian Nairn) are all known for their generous stature. But such fan speculation has precedent: For decades, fans have tried to guess Tom Cruise's true height . In 2015, Mystery Show podcast host Starlee Kline went on a mission to discover Jake Gyllenhaal's height, which culminated in a segment on Conan in which she actually measured the actor.

In the Thrones world, jokes about Harington being short are just some of the nods that the writers have made this season to the meme culture that now surrounds the show. When Davos reunites with Gendry he says that he thought the blacksmith might "still be rowing," referencing a joke that Gendry actor Joe Dempsie tweeted years ago . And after fans skewered Daenerys for her obsession with listing her many titles on the show, the writers wrote in a joke where Davos replies to Tyrion's long list of honorifics for Daenerys with a very brief introduction for Jon.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones , follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The writers are likely skewering fans' obsession with Jon's stature by writing in these recurring quips. Then again, the one person who may matter most — Daenerys — doesn't seem to mind .