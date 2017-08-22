U.S.
space

Florida Man Watches Solar Eclipse and Gets Arrested

Associated Press
12:43 PM ET

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Authorities in Florida say an auto theft suspect who wanted to watch the moon blot out the sun instead has a blot on his record.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Jocsan Rosado was arrested Monday after he parked what deputies say was a stolen car to watch the eclipse.

Deputies say Rosado stole the vehicle, and unbeknownst to him, was being followed by detectives with the auto theft unit.

Deputies say he stopped at a hardware store to purchase a welding mask for watching the eclipse safely.

He was arrested next to the stolen car, wearing the welding mask and looking up at the sky.

There were no online court records for Rosado early Tuesday, and it was unknown if he had an attorney.

Follow TIME