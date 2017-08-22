Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralThere's Now a Butter Sculpture of Justin Trudeau Cuddling Panda Bears
The Prince Of Wales &amp; Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Canada - Day 3
space'Cruel Fate.' Judge Denies Trial Witness a Chance to Watch the Eclipse
US-ECLIPSE-SOLAR
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Hosts Controversial Rally Amid Charlottesville Backlash
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Mesa, Arizona
Late Night Television

Trump Stares Into The Sun, Gets Burned By The Daily Show

Melissa Locker
11:38 AM ET

President Donald Trump watched the solar eclipse from the White House yesterday. Despite warnings from scientists not to look directly at the sun without eclipse glasses, the President appeared to stare directly at the eclipse (much to the delight of the internet). The President may have avoided eye damage, but he didn’t manage to avoid getting burned by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

On Monday night’s episode, Noah commented on Trump’s decision to ignore the advice of the professionals and his own aides and glance up at the sky during the eclipse. “Apparently, the President’s aides were really worried about him so they told him not to look directly into the sun,” says Noah. “And Donald Trump was like, ‘Don’t worry about me! That’s my policy. Every day, don’t look at the son.” Noah then pulled up a picture of Trump’s son, Eric. “Don’t talk to the son. And definitely don’t celebrate the son’s birthday. Nothing,” joked Noah, channeling the President.

Of course, Trump wasn’t the only White House eclipse watcher to catch Noah’s attention. “Look at Jeff Sessions. He looks so adorable,” says Noah. “It’s like he’s watching Santa ride off into the sky with all the toys he helped make.”

Watch the clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME