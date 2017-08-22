The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

This Smart Label Will Tell You When Your Food is Spoiled

1. Some day, this smart label will tell you when your food is spoiled.

By the American Chemical Society

2. To protect democracies from fake news, we need better algorithms, not censorship.

By Eileen Donahoe at the Council on Foreign Relations

3. Does the world need polymaths?

By David Edmonds at the BBC

4. American voters are politically flexible. Why aren’t our parties?

By Matthew Walter in the Week

5. Whatever side you’re on, doxing — revealing someone’s identity online — is a dangerous game.

By Emma Grey Ellis in Wired

