Five Best Ideas

This Smart Label Will Tell You When Your Food is Spoiled

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Some day, this smart label will tell you when your food is spoiled.

By the American Chemical Society

2. To protect democracies from fake news, we need better algorithms, not censorship.

By Eileen Donahoe at the Council on Foreign Relations

3. Does the world need polymaths?

By David Edmonds at the BBC

4. American voters are politically flexible. Why aren’t our parties?

By Matthew Walter in the Week

5. Whatever side you’re on, doxing — revealing someone’s identity online — is a dangerous game.

By Emma Grey Ellis in Wired

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME