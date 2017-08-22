mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Tech in Real LifeHelp! My Son Confuses Me With Amazon's Alexa
LibyaReport: An Armed Group Is Stopping Migrants From Leaving Libya
Migrants wait to be rescued by Italian coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautic miles from the Libyan coast, on August 6, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpHow President Trump Reversed Himself on Afghanistan
US-POLITICS-MILITARY-TRUMP
Television

A Game of Thrones Director Says You Shouldn't Worry About Those Timeline Issues

Jennifer Calfas
7:58 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

In Sunday's penultimate episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow and his crew of some of Westeros' best fighters were surely doomed before Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons saved them.

While Thrones fans didn't take issue with the ridiculousness of Jon Snow's mission to capture a wight from an army of White Walkers with little protection, they were quick to criticize the time lapse seen in the episode. Most notably, they criticized the speed in which a raven flew south to Dragonstone to request Daenerys' help after Gendry, Robert Baratheon's bastard son, somehow ran back to Eastwatch with seemingly no issue.

As a show where massive dragons fly, Faceless Men dwell and Bran Stark has become an all-knowing Three-Eyed Raven, the director of the episode, "Beyond the Wall," told the New York Times that being concerned about the speed of a raven should not be a priority.

"I've only looked at one review online, and it was very much concerned with the speed of the ravens," Alan Taylor told the Times. "I thought, that's funny – you don't seem troubled by the lizard as big as a 747, but you're really concerned about the speed of a raven."

"But that said, Gendry's a really great runner," Taylor added. "Ravens go super fast. And who's to say how much time passes on that island, since it's always sort of an eternal twilight north of the Wall? With those three ideas in mind, I think we can lay the timing concerns to rest."

The finale of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME