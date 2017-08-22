World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpHow President Trump Reversed Himself on Afghanistan
US-POLITICS-MILITARY-TRUMP
ChinaA Top Publisher Bowed to China's Censors. Then it Bowed to Outraged Academics
Cambridge city centre
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IndiaIndia's Top Court Rules Muslim Practice of 'Instant Divorce' Unconstitutional
INDIA-RELIGION-MUSLIM-RIGHTS
Migrants wait to be rescued by Italian coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautic miles from the Libyan coast, on August 6, 2017.
Migrants wait to be rescued by Italian coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautic miles from the Libyan coast, on August 6, 2017. Angelos Tzortzinis—AFP/Getty Images
Libya

Report: An Armed Group Is Stopping Migrants From Leaving Libya

Tara John
7:17 AM ET

A gun-toting group of civilians, policemen and soldiers in Libya has been preventing migrants from embarking across the Mediterranean to Italy, Reuters reports. It is believed to have caused the sudden fall in departures from Libya in July.

Libyan smugglers tend to send more boats in during peak months of July and August due to good sea conditions. But migrant arrivals to Italy from North Africa, which has been the main route to Europe this year, have sharply reduced by more than 50% last month compared to July 2016.

The drop has been caused by a new armed group in the city of Sabratha, according to Reuters. The group, reportedly made up of "civilians, policemen, [and] army figures" is believed to be policing the city, which is 45 miles west of Tripoli, and has been accused of running a detention center for migrants taken or turned back by smugglers.

Migrants rescued on Saturday confirmed that the situation in Sabratha has changed. "They said that it was very difficult to depart from Sabratha. There are people stopping the boats before they set out, and if they get out to sea they're immediately sent back," Flavio Di Giacomo, an IOM spokesman in Rome, told the news organization.

Reuters reports that the group might be seeking financial support from the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, whom European countries have been trying to partner with in an attempt to curb migrant arrivals.

The fall in numbers comes after a series of attempts by Italy— which has become the main route for arrivals this year— to discourage a number of NGOs from running migrant rescue missions off the Libyan coast and cooperate with the Libyan coast guard.

[Reuters]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME