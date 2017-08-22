Updated: 3:00 AM ET | Originally published: 2:28 AM ET

A Train Crash in Philadelphia Has Left 33 People Injured, Officials Say

Emergency personnel pass equipment across police tape to work on train tracks near the crash site of Amtrak Palmetto train 89 on April 3, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Two people are confirmed dead after the lead engine of the train struck a backhoe that was on the track south of Philadelphia, according to published reports. Approximately 341 passengers and seven crew members were onboard the train, which was traveling from New York to Savannah, according to Amtrak.

Emergency personnel pass equipment across police tape to work on train tracks near the crash site of Amtrak Palmetto train 89 on April 3, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Two people are confirmed dead after the lead engine of the train struck a backhoe that was on the track south of Philadelphia, according to published reports. Approximately 341 passengers and seven crew members were onboard the train, which was traveling from New York to Savannah, according to Amtrak. Mark Makela—Getty Images

(UPPER DARBY, Pa.) — More than 30 people were injured when train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, said SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

SEPTA said 33 people aboard the train were injured.

In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said at least four people suffered serious injuries.

"The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can't release his condition," Micozzie said.

One passenger told reporters that the operator of the train was "all banged up." He said "there was blood everywhere."

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.