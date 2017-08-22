A Train Crash in Philadelphia Has Left 33 People Injured, Officials Say

(UPPER DARBY, Pa.) — Authorities say 33 people have been injured in a train crash at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

A spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Heather Redfern says an inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

Redfern says 33 people aboard the train were injured.

In an early morning briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said the victims were taken to area hospitals. He says at least four people suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.