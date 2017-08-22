U.S.
Two Reported Dead After Amtrak Train Derails Near Philadelphia
Emergency personnel pass equipment across police tape to work on train tracks near the crash site of Amtrak Palmetto train 89 on April 3, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Two people are confirmed dead after the lead engine of the train struck a backhoe that was on the track south of Philadelphia, according to published reports. Approximately 341 passengers and seven crew members were onboard the train, which was traveling from New York to Savannah, according to Amtrak.  Mark Makela—Getty Images
Philadelphia

A Train Crash in Philadelphia Has Left 33 People Injured, Officials Say

Associated Press
2:28 AM ET

(UPPER DARBY, Pa.) — Authorities say 33 people have been injured in a train crash at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

A spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Heather Redfern says an inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

Redfern says 33 people aboard the train were injured.

In an early morning briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said the victims were taken to area hospitals. He says at least four people suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

