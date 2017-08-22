Newsfeed
US-ECLIPSE-SOLAR
The total solar eclipse seen in Madras, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017. Rob Kerr—AFP/Getty Images
Internet

'Well Played, Moon.' Netflix Admits Defeat After Losing Viewers During the Solar Eclipse

Kevin Lui
Aug 21, 2017

The total solar eclipse of 2017 brought the U.S. together Monday to witness a once-in-a-generation astronomical phenomenon. It also inspired a load of laugh-inducing memes, gave everyone an unimpeachable reason to listen to Bonnie Tyler — both live and on-demand — and led to some light-hearted ribbing between the Sun and the Moon on Twitter.

But the sun wasn't the only star eclipsed by the lunar movement, as Netflix learned.

"Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU," the streaming service lamented on its official Twitter account.

Neflix then followed up with a brutal statistic, conceding defeat to its celestial challenger.

But the eclipse is over, Netflix, and viewers may need you now tonight.

Follow TIME