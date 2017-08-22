'Well Played, Moon.' Netflix Admits Defeat After Losing Viewers During the Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse seen in Madras, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017. Rob Kerr—AFP/Getty Images

The total solar eclipse of 2017 brought the U.S. together Monday to witness a once-in-a-generation astronomical phenomenon. It also inspired a load of laugh-inducing memes , gave everyone an unimpeachable reason to listen to Bonnie Tyler — both live and on-demand — and led to some light-hearted ribbing between the Sun and the Moon on Twitter.

But the sun wasn't the only star eclipsed by the lunar movement, as Netflix learned.

"Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU," the streaming service lamented on its official Twitter account.

Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU. - Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

Neflix then followed up with a brutal statistic, conceding defeat to its celestial challenger.

but really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today. Well played, Moon - Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

But the eclipse is over, Netflix, and viewers may need you now tonight.