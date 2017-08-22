World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
IndiaIndia's Top Court Rules Muslim Practice of 'Instant Divorce' Unconstitutional
INDIA-RELIGION-MUSLIM-RIGHTS
PhiladelphiaA Train Crash in Philadelphia Has Left 33 People Injured, Officials Say
Two Reported Dead After Amtrak Train Derails Near Philadelphia
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AfghanistanPresident Trump Says the U.S. Will Stay in Afghanistan, but America's Next Steps Remain Unclear
US-POLITICS-MILITARY-TRUMP
Cambridge city centre
Aerial View of Cambridge city centre taken from St. John's College. Andrew Parsons—PA Images/Getty Images
China

A Top Publisher Bowed to China's Censors. Then it Bowed to Outraged Academics

Joseph Hincks
5:15 AM ET

Following criticism from academics, Cambridge University Press has reversed its decision to self-censor a journal distributed in China that referenced topics deemed too sensitive.

The U.K.-based publisher said in a statement Monday that it had "reluctantly" agreed to remove 315 articles from copies of its journal The China Quarterly that were to be distributed in the country, following a "clear order" from the importer, but that it had since decided to reinstate the blocked content, which reportedly included topics such as the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, the Cultural Revolution, Tibet and Taiwan.

Cambridge University Press, founded in 1534, is the oldest publishing house in the world, and has for centuries maintained a reputation of scholarly excellence. It's decision to remove the content provoked backlash from academics around the world. In an open letter published on Medium Sunday, Georgetown University professor James Millward called the move a "craven, shameful and destructive concession to the PRC’s growing censorship regime."

Upon backing down, the publisher said the block had been a temporary measure pending discussions with University of Cambridge's academic leadership and a scheduled meeting with the Chinese importer in Beijing.

Read More: China Just Earned Its Worst Ever Score in an Annual Global Press Freedom Survey

"Academic freedom is the overriding principle on which the University of Cambridge is based," Cambridge University Press said in its statement. "Therefore, while this temporary decision was taken in order to protect short-term access in China to the vast majority of the Press’s journal articles, the University’s academic leadership and the Press have agreed to reinstate the blocked content, with immediate effect, so as to uphold the principle of academic freedom on which the University’s work is founded."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME