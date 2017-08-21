Science
The moon eclipses the sun above the campus of Southern Illinois University on August 21, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois.
Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S.
eclipse

Missed the Solar Eclipse? Here's What It Looked Like Where You Live

Chris Wilson,Katie Reilly
7:10 PM ET

If you weren't able to catch a glimpse of the "Great American Eclipse" in person on Monday, there's still a way to find out what, exactly, you missed.

Use the interactive below to see how the rare spectacle looked in your city or town at different points during the day.

The total solar eclipse followed a path across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina, concluding at 2:44 p.m. ET. While most of the country saw a partial eclipse, locations in parts of 14 states experienced totality. This four-minute video captures the view from one of those places, showing the total eclipse as it appeared in Casper, Wyo.

