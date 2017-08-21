This Video of Skydivers Plunging Through the Solar Eclipse Is Insane

Six professional wingsuit jumpers experienced the total solar eclipse from midair 14,000 feet above Madras, Ore. on Monday — a stunt they say is the first of its kind.

Video captured by OutsideTV shows them jumping at 10:18 a.m. local time — 30 seconds before the eclipse reached totality. They traveled at a speed of 150 miles per hour through a darkening sky, as the eclipse progressed.

"This jump will be remembered forever and will go down in the record books," one of the jumpers wrote in an Instagram post , calling it an "intense moment."

The "Great American Eclipse" began in Oregon on Monday, following a path of totality that concluded about 90 minutes later in Columbia, S.C.