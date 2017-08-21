Science
The moon eclipses the sun above the campus of Southern Illinois University on August 21, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois.
See Drone Footage of the Total Solar Eclipse Plunging a City Into Darkness

Katie Reilly
5:39 PM ET

As millions turned their eyes to the sky to watch "The Great American Eclipse" on Monday, TIME launched a drone in Casper, Wyo., to capture the phenomenon.

The drone footage shows the city of Casper — which was within the path of totality — growing darker as the eclipse progresses. During the minute-long video, street lamps turn on and some fireworks go off, as a crowd of people watches the rare spectacle that crossed the United States on Monday.

Another video of Casper captured by TIME shows the solar eclipse with a 360-degree view.

