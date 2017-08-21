See What the Solar Eclipse Looked Like From NYC

Science
President Trump Departs The White House En Route To New York
Mahita Gajanan
5:17 PM ET

A solar eclipse that started in Oregon and moved eastward before ending in South Carolina was visible in every part of the U.S. on Monday. The rare phenomenon brought skygazers out to places like Wyoming, Idaho and Missouri — states that were in the eclipse's path of totality. In New York City, viewers got a partial view of the eclipse, and gathered in the city's public parks and sidewalks to catch the moon-covered sun.

The solar eclipse marked the first time since 1979 that an eclipse was visible in the contiguous U.S. From Times Square to the Empire State Building, New York's landmarks filled with people eager to see the crescent-shaped sun as it was partially obscured by the moon. Check out photos of the eclipse from New York below.

Eclipse New YorkA partial solar eclipse is seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York on Aug. 21, 2017.  Seth Wenig—AP 
People view the solar eclipse at Liberty State Island as the Lower Manhattan and One World Trade center are seen in the background in New YorkPeople view the solar eclipse at Liberty State Island as the Lower Manhattan and One World Trade center are seen in the background in New York, on Aug 21, 2017.  Eduardo Munoz—Reuters 
2017 Solar Eclipse in Times SquareA group of people look at the solar eclipse from Times Square in New York on Aug. 21, 2017. Jason Szenes—EPA 
The Solar Eclipse in Times Square in New York CityThe Naked Cowboy watching for the solar eclipse as seen in Times Square in New York City on Aug. 21, 2017. Michael Brochstein—Sipa USA 

Viewers gazed at the sky on the Empire State Building's observation deck, looking a lot like the people who crowded the area in 1932 to look at a solar eclipse — only with slightly updated glasses.

People watch the solar eclipse from the observation deck of The Empire State Building in New YorkPeople watch the solar eclipse from the observation deck of The Empire State Building in New York City on Aug. 21, 2017.  Brendan McDermid—Reuters 
Solar Eclipse 1932Eclipse watchers squint through protective film as they view a partial eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building Aug. 31, 1932.  AP 
