Science
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AviationThe Secret to Beating Jet Lag, According to a Scientist
Businessman sleeping on airplane
eclipsePresident Trump Looked at the Eclipse Without Glasses. The Internet Had a Field Day
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wear protective glasses as they view the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington on Aug. 21, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
eclipseDid You Hurt Your Eyes by Looking at the Solar Eclipse? You Won't Know Until Tomorrow
US-SOLAR-ECLIPSE-ASTRONOMY
eclipse

See What the Solar Eclipse Looked Like From Oregon

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 4:41 PM ET | Originally published: 4:29 PM ET

A total solar eclipse started in Oregon before moving eastward across the U.S. on Monday. The rare phenomenon marked the first time since 1979 that an eclipse was visible from the contiguous U.S. — a narrow portion of the country was in the eclipse's path of totality and saw the eclipse in full, while the rest of North America saw a partial eclipse.

About a million people flocked to Oregon, which was the first state to see the solar eclipse. The best views in the state fell in cities such as Salem, Madras and Lime, where people were able to see the total eclipse. Hotels and camp sites in Oregon began booking up years in advance, and were at full capacity by the morning of the celestial event. A viewing party held at the state fairgrounds in Salem, organized by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, also sold out.

Check out photos of the eclipse from Oregon below.

People watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, OregonPeople watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017.  Jason Redmond—Reuters 
© David Butow 2017 
© David Butow 2017 
People watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, OregonPeople watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017.  Jason Redmond—Reuters 
Spectators RVs and cars at the Oregon Solarfest in Madras, Oregon. Dylan Schwartz for TIME 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME