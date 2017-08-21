Science
The Moon's Shadow Darkening the U.S. During the Eclipse Is Terrifying

Mahita Gajanan
3:56 PM ET

A total solar eclipse crossed the skies in the U.S. on Monday, as millions of people looked up to see the moon cover the sun momentarily. The first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979, the rare phenomenon was dubbed "The Great American Eclipse."

Views of the total eclipse were visible across a narrow portion of the country, while people from all corners of North America, along with parts of South America, Africa and Europe, enjoyed a partial eclipse. As the eclipse moved across the country, starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina, NASA captured the shadow of the moon as it darkened the states in the eclipse's path.

In the video above, the moon's shadow passes over the U.S. within four seconds, engulfing large swaths of the country in darkness for a moment.

