A solar eclipses partially shades the Earth below while the emerging sun lights the remainder of the planet.
eclipse

Watch the International Space Station Travel Across the Solar Eclipse

Josh Raab
2:14 PM ET

In this video, the International Space Station is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly five miles per second during the solar eclipse on Monday near Banner, Wyoming. A high speed camera, shooting at 1,500 frames per second, was used to capture the event.

The total solar eclipse was sweeping across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States on Monday, from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent, along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe.

The crew on the space station is comprised of six astronauts, including NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

