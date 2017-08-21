U.S.
solar eclipse

Here’s How Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Watching the Total Solar Eclipse

Lucinda Shen
2:23 PM ET

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has also caught total solar eclipse bug.

Around the time the solar eclipse hit its peak in Los Angeles and San Jose, the serial entrepreneur tweeted that he too was enjoying the view from his Tesla Model S (though it is unclear if he is in California). Musk's method of viewing isn't exactly encouraged by NASA, who said sunglasses "are not safe for looking at the sun; they transmit thousands of times too much sunlight."

At the same time, Tesla also tweeted about its rechargeable battery for the home, the Powerwall.

The Powerwall is intended for storing solar energy, which in turn can be used to charge the home or a Tesla car. With a solar eclipse, however, solar power is expected to temporarily go online en masse as the moon blots out the sun.

Tune in to the livestream of the solar eclipse as it continues its path across the United States.

