Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ZikaWhy Zika Is Especially Dangerous for Pregnant Women
High Angle View Of Mosquitos On Water Surface
HTCThe Most Realistic VR Headset You Can Buy Is Now Much Cheaper
HTC Vive
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
risk report5 Reasons Things in North Korea Could Still Go Badly Wrong
US And South Korea Begin Joint Exercise North Denounces And Warns Of 'Merciless Strike'
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington, DC on July 11, 2017. Alex Wong—Getty Images
Media

Despite Trump's Protests, Mitch McConnell Says Most News 'Is Not Fake'

Maya Rhodan
1:37 PM ET

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday addressed the notion of "fake news" — a phrase often appropriated and used incorrectly by President Donald Trump — distancing himself from Trump's frequent use of the term.

“My view is that most news is not fake, but I do try to look at a variety of sources" McConnell said during a joint appearance with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Trump often dismisses wide swaths of the mainstream media as "fake news," when the term in fact refers to fabricated news stories.

McConnell and Mnuchin appeared at a Chamber of Commerce event in Louisville, Kentucky, to discuss tax reform and other Republican priorities. It came after Trump thanked Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. for statements he made during an appearance Monday on Fox and Friends. Falwell said Trump "does not have a racist bone in his body.”

McConnell and other Republicans have been critical of Trump's response to a white nationalist march earlier this month, which left one woman dead and more than a dozen other people wounded.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME