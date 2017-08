When to Watch the Solar Eclipse in San Francisco on August 21, 2017

A total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. sky on Aug. 21, 2017 will be in peak view over San Francisco, California at 10:14 a.m. PDT. Viewers in San Francisco can expect a partial view of the solar eclipse.

Type in San Francisco or your exact zip code in the interactive below to see what to expect as the solar eclipse passes .

Watch TIME's livestream of the total eclipse beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.