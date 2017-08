When to Watch the Solar Eclipse in San Diego on August 21, 2017

A total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. sky on Aug. 21, 2017 will be in peak view over San Diego, Calif. at 10:22 a.m. PDT. Viewers in San Diego can expect a partial view of the eclipse.

Type in San Diego or your exact zip code in the interactive below to see what to expect as the solar eclipse passes.

Watch TIME's livestream of the total eclipse beginning at 12 p.m. EDT on Monday.