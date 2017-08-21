Here's Every Xbox One X Enhanced Game So Far

Microsoft kicked off Xbox One X preorders at the annual Gamescom convention in Cologne, Germany on Sunday. But it also took the lid off a sweeping list of current and upcoming games designed to take advantage of the souped-up Xbox One's ability to render games more fluidly and at substantially higher resolutions.

The company says over 100 titles will be enhanced when the Xbox One X launches for $499 on November 7. At the moment, the tally is notably higher than 100 and includes a vast range of acclaimed already-released games, like The Witcher 3 , Diablo III , Resident Evil 7, Fallout 4 , Dishonored 2 and Final Fantasy XV . A few of those have yet to receive enhancements on Sony's own 4K-angled PlayStation 4 Pro, which arrived last November with far fewer enhanced games, though developers have rushed to increase the number since. The Xbox One X is doubtless benefitting both from Sony getting the 4K train rolling and its own extra year in the oven.

The Xbox One X is notably more powerful than Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro , capable of 6 teraflops of graphics performance (versus the PS4 Pro's 4.2 teraflops) and sporting 12 gigabytes of high speed memory (versus the PS4 Pro's 8 gigabytes). It has a slightly faster custom 8-core processor, and includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, something Sony left out of the PlayStation 4 Pro on the assumption consumer preference has tilted toward streaming high-definition content. It will also play over 300 Xbox 360 games at launch, many of those tweaked to perform even better than on the standard Xbox One S.

Here's the complete list of Xbox One X enhanced titles as of August 21, 2017.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astroneer (Game Preview)

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders III

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA Sports FIFA 18

Elex

Elite: Dangerous

Everspace

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

Metal Gear Survive

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Rime

Roblox

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

Smite

Sonic Forces

Star Wars Battlefront II

State of Decay 2

Steep

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon