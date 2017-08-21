Why Neil deGrasse Tyson Says You Should Put Down Your Phone During the Solar Eclipse

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is urging skygazers to put down their phones during Monday’s total solar eclipse .

During an appearance last week at the American Museum of Natural History, Tyson said eclipse watchers should take in the rare and short-lived phenomenon without the distraction of their devices.

"Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically,” Tyson said, according to the Associated Press . "I get it — you want to look at it later. But then you would not have experienced it in the moment.”

Tyson, the head of the Hayden Planetarium in New York City, said missing the moment "would be to not live as full a life as you could have.” And watching a video later is not the same as truly experiencing it, he added.

The eclipse will bring sudden darkness to parts of 14 states within its path of totality. Oregon will be the first to witness the phenomenon at 10:16 a.m. PST and South Carolina will be the last about 2:44 p.m. EDT.