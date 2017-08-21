Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
eclipseWhen to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Seattle on August 21, 2017
1495745039_solar-eclipse
North KoreaThe 3 Things a Historian of North Korea Would Tell the White House
NKOREA-DEFENCE-DIPLOMACY-NUCLEAR-POLITICS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasEngineers Can Improve Healthcare for Refugees
High Angle View Of Refugee Camp On Field
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.  Anthony Harvey—Getty Images
Music

The Internet Is Very Excited About This Cryptic Video Taylor Swift Just Shared

Raisa Bruner
11:48 AM ET

Last week, Taylor Swift wiped her entire social media and digital presence clean. No website, no Tumblr, no more wholesome celebrity friend Instagrams, not even a profile photo on her Facebook page. The move came just a few days after a judge threw out a lawsuit filed against her by a Denver DJ and a jury decided that he had, contrary to his claims, groped her four years ago before a concert.

But on Monday at 11:00 a.m. EST, the pop idol shared one cryptic piece of content on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: a dark, glitchy, ten-second video of what appears to be an unfurling snake or other animal tail. Some even speculate it could be a dragon; the Internet is at pitch Game of Thrones fever, after all.

As could be expected, fans erupted into curiosity, confusion and anticipation over the latest tidbit. Swift's most recent music release was back in January, the Fifty Shades Darker single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn. Her last album, 1989, came out in 2014. Since 2016, Swift's spare social media presence and lack of new music broke a consistent every-other-year album release cycle, although she did upload her catalogue to music streaming services this summer. As a result, fans are chomping at the bit for Swift to return to the spotlight, and many are taking this video as a sign that the comeback is imminent.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME