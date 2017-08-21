mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
NavyNavy Will Investigate Fleet Involved With Two Recent Ship Collisions
Singapore US Navy Ship Collision
eclipsePeople Skipping Work for the Solar Eclipse Could Cost Their Employers $700 Million
Depoe Bay Oregon prepares for coming Solar Eclipse
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelAnother Passenger Tried to Open a Door in the Middle of a Flight
US-TRANSPORT-AIRLINE-PLANE
Television

Watch the Heart-Pounding Trailer for Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale

Megan McCluskey
10:46 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

There's only one episode to go in Game of Thrones' seventh season, and judging by the teaser trailer, it looks to be an epic one. Following Jon Snow and company's capture of a wight in "Beyond the Wall," almost every major character is headed to King's Landing for a pow-wow with the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms herself, Cersei Lannister.

The 45-second preview shows everyone from Tyrion Lannister to Theon Greyjoy to Podrick Payne entering what appears to be the Dragonpit — a coliseum-like structure that sits atop Rhaenys' Hill in King's Landing — for what is sure to be a monumental clash of Westeros' power players.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Sansa, however, is still at Winterfell, having sent Brienne to the meeting in her stead while Daenerys is conspicuously missing from the promo altogether. Make of that what you will.

The finale of Game of Thrones' seventh season airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME