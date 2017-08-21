The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Engineers Can Improve Healthcare for Refugees

1. Can engineers improve health care for refugees?

By Muhammad Hamid Zaman at Project Syndicate

2. Google is helping track hate crimes with machine learning.

By Taylor Hatmaker at TechCrunch

3. The world is getting hungrier. A global fish war might be the result.

By Jay Caputo at the U.S. Naval Institute

4. How free eyeglasses are boosting test scores in Baltimore.

By Sarah Gamard in Politico Magazine

5. We are nowhere close to the limits of athletic performance.

By Stephen Hsu in Nautilus

