Science
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesJay-Z Breaks Silence on His Elevator Fight With Solange: 'She's Like My Sister'
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016
TelevisionWatch the Heart-Pounding Trailer for Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NavyNavy Will Investigate Fleet Involved With Two Recent Ship Collisions
Singapore US Navy Ship Collision
eclipse

How Astronauts on the International Space Station Are Watching the Solar Eclipse

Mahita Gajanan
11:04 AM ET

As millions of Americans look up to the sky to catch the total solar eclipse on Monday, or watch TIME's live broadcast, astronauts on the International Space Station are gearing up for multiple views of the phenomenon.

The crew on the Expedition 52 will not be in the eclipse's path of totality, but will see a partial view of the solar eclipse three times as they orbit the Earth from the station. The International Space Station will pass through moon's penumbra shadow, giving the crew a partial view each time. Since the station won't pass through the moon's umbra, the astronauts will not see the total eclipse, according to NASA. Each astronaut will have their cameras outfitted with special filters so they can photograph the solar eclipse aboard the station.

"We get three different looks at the eclipse," astronaut Randy Bresnik said during a NASA Facebook session on Friday. "Because we are going around the Earth every 90 minutes and about the time it takes the sun to cross the U.S., we'll get to see it three times."

Watch Live as the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Crosses the U.S.

The International Space Station will first see the eclipse just before it begins in the U.S. The total solar eclipse is set to start in Lincoln Beach, Ore. around 9:05 a.m. PST. The crew should see a partial eclipse with about 38% of the sun obscured by the moon.

The second time, the International Space Station will see about 43.9% of the sun covered by the moon. Astronauts will also see the moon's shadow as it passes over parts of Illinois and Kentucky.

"As we come around the Earth again, this time on the second pass, we will actually cross over," Bresnik said. "We will be north of Lake Huron in Canada when we will be able to see the umbra, or the shadow of the moon, of the eclipse on the Earth. [Mission Control is] telling us around Tennessee-Kentucky, the western side of those states, that area, that we will be able to see it close to the horizon."

On its third orbit, the crew will see the eclipse as it passes over the East Coast. In the partial eclipse, 84% of the sun will be covered by the moon at its maximum point. The moon's shadow will not be visible.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME