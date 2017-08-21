Take the Edge Off That Super Stressful Game of Thrones Episode With These Amazing Memes

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Sunday night's fateful episode of Game of Thrones had people stressing.

"Beyond The Wall," the sixth episode of the season, spanned a massive battle up North with a stunning rescue. Daenerys a.k.a. the most important person in the world defies Tyrion by flying to the most dangerous place in the world to save the day in the nick of time.

Plenty of people still died though, and there were some stressful close calls. Scariest of all, the Night King has Viserion now after spearing him in the heart and touching him in the episode's closing moments. His eye's blue, so you just know the outlook's not good. Things weren't so hard at Winterfell, but here the Stark sisters were all these years later facing off as enemies.

And the true watchers of the wall were there for all of it, responding to the bracing action with some excellent Game of Thrones memes.

See below for the best memes of "Beyond The Wall."

People really love Tormund:

Tormund is hilarious and I'll be devastated if he doesn't make it out alive #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/gqCsfTguIm - SiliconValleySteph (@ItsStephAlof) August 21, 2017

Tormund is already very much planning that Tormund-Brienne life:

If your man isn't as obsessed with you as Tormund is with Brienne, he's not the one. 😂 #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesS7 pic.twitter.com/6Gkrec5fs3 - Ellen McDaniel (@ellenmcdanielxo) August 21, 2017

Tormund and the Hound are the sitcom buddies of our dreams. Name a better Thrones chat:

I want an entire spinoff series that's just Tormund Giantsbane and The Hound living in an apartment together. #GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere - filmaroni (@filmaroni) August 21, 2017

Arya is getting scary as evidenced by her eyes and exhibits A through a million:

Arya is scarier than any white walker. #GameOfThones - Lauren Morgan (@morglaur) August 21, 2017

Arya brought up Sansa's old tweets, that's crazy - Tina and Jeff's Boy (@CoryTownes) August 21, 2017

Arya going in on Sansa's pretty dresses:

Sansa: I want to dress up in pretty dresses



Arya: I want to dress up in pretty people skins#GameOfThrones - Ben Lewandowski (@AwkwardBenny) August 21, 2017

with all 'arya's' talk of sansa's pretty dresses I feel like this would all be resolved if sansa made her one - constance blackwood (@eleanorvances) August 21, 2017

Arya low key jealous of Sansa she's always throwing snide comments here way about her pretty dresses and what not - kizer fan acc (@JRAMTHAGOAT24) August 21, 2017

Sansa's consistent refusal to listen to the future wife of Tormund's dreams:

Brienne telling Sansa what a snake Little Finger is and Sansa just dismissing her. Girl....#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/077oMJ1pkz - Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017

Flaming sword vs. polar bear:

Unfriendly bears:

Run, Gendry, run!

Gendry has amazing internal GPS tbh #GameOfThrones - Ekaterina ☔️ (@yourethestorm) August 21, 2017

Beric’s flaming sword was pretty fire:

I feel like Lord Beric bc I died and came back to life like 5 times during #GameOfThones ep6 - Kristin (@kristinleighh13) August 21, 2017

Seriously though, are we watching The Walking Dead?

The zombie apocalypse is tough, but at least our walkers don't know how to use spears 😬 #GameofThrones - The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 21, 2017

Daenerys really is the only hope:

The crow Gendry sent:

'Help us Daenerys Kenobi, you are our only hope'#GameOfThrones - OfVero (@verogeller) August 21, 2017

The Hound has had enough, makes questionable life choices:

#GameofThrones



The Hound after throwing the second stone: pic.twitter.com/BaB7QHnTf1 - Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 21, 2017

The most stressful episode ever:

If you're nervous for the dragons and you're scared for the next half hour clap your hands! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bVZhhCSV3b - ✨ Major ✨ (@quitemajorly) August 21, 2017

im tired.. why hbo stress me out like this before work monday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZCdBU5ifUZ - jhz (@thatsmymantoo) August 21, 2017

Bran being a huge help:

Jon: Help

Sansa: Help

Arya: Help



Bran: pic.twitter.com/uPUHR6tsRT - Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) August 21, 2017

Everyone in Westeros is about to die and Bran is over here looking like he just smoked the best weed in the seven kingdoms. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WB5TAv3n3M - Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 21, 2017

Dany saves the day:

In fabulous outerwear:

What would we do without Jon Snow though?

Daenerys just flew off without Jon and Viserion is dead #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZObjpGGpup - zoya 🍁 (@l0stsymbxl) August 21, 2017

Not the dragon!

When the dragon sank into the water 😭😭😭 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bCxNnkPuVA - Sierra (@RoseSie_) August 21, 2017

'Are you seriously upset about the death of a CGI dragon?' #GameOfThrones https://t.co/lqZjqAonvE - Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) August 21, 2017

I thought I was sad when it looked like Tormund was going to die. Then the dragon thing and I just... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZlMyVaLWeR - Jenny Schiappa (@jenny_skippy) August 21, 2017

When killing a baby is an Olympic sport:

If the Night King took part in the Olympics as a javelin thrower. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CyFSJHn8E0 - Faizaan (@faizaan210) August 16, 2017

Can't wait for the next Winter Olympics! Team Night King! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Q0j8Vicxki - Gary Cantu (@StickyPolymers) August 21, 2017

If the Night King joined the Olympics #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2dXi009pyY - Meta Sarmiento (@metasarmiento) August 21, 2017

Legit question: How does Jon Snow have time to go to the gym?

The Dany-Jon romance vibes are so strong:

OK DAENERYS BEING THERE WHEN JON WAKES UP. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Td2PbfzQOm - anna (@peacexxanna) August 21, 2017

i'm not shipping jon and dany i'm not shipping jon and dany i'm not shipping jon and dany i'm not shipping jon and dany#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xoSi1tObTf - zoya 🍁 (@l0stsymbxl) August 21, 2017

Dany sizing up Snow:

Daenerys, who is little and short herself:

'he's too little for me'



Everybody : pic.twitter.com/xj6bHLHDL5 - Daynerys Targaryen (@DayniLinzi) August 21, 2017

'He's too little for me' BIH You just fired at my ship that shipped ya'll as a couple! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kmIXNmnjBm - Lᴏʀᴀs Tʏʀᴇʟʟ (@SerLorasTy) August 21, 2017

God damn Dany. Why don't you be less subtle about it.



'He's too little for me' #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/fy9Xv7bLBj - Just A Nerd (@ANerdsMind) August 21, 2017

'He's too little for me.'



Women always say that beforehand. Then...😭😭😭#DemThrones - Jorah Whoremont (@MrSuperJay) August 21, 2017

Pouring one out for the dragon in the latest example of things we could have avoided if The Hound didn't get bored:

creepy finger is alive and a dragon is dead, why are there no happy endings #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FwxVtMm4al - alexis alicia (@lexi__lemons) August 21, 2017