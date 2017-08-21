People pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona on August 19, 2017, two days after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100.

BARCELONA — A Spanish official has said that the death toll from last week's terrorism attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils has risen to 15.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn gave the updated figure in a news conference. He said that the new victim, Pau Perez, 35, was found stabbed in a car that was believed to be used by one of the attackers to flee the scene.

The previous death toll was 14 — 13 people were killed in a van attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, and one woman killed hours later in Cambrils.

Catalan justice minister Carles Mundo said at an earlier press conference that the authorities have now identified all 15 victims - the fatalities were eight males, including two minors, and seven women.

Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas promenade.

The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas.

Authorities in Spain confirmed on Monday that Younes Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town. They also believe he is likely the driver of the van attack that killed 13 and injured scores more in Barcelona.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that "everything indicates" that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver.

Thursday's van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others.