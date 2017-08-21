World
Search
Sign In
eclipseLearn About Solar Eclipse Science From Today’s Google Doodle
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump’s Afghanistan Address, Total Solar Eclipse and Jerry Lewis
US Eclipse Schools
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SpainSpain Attack Death Toll Rises to 15 After Man Found Stabbed in Car
SPAIN-ATTACK-BARCELONA
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
russia

U.S. Cuts Russia Visa Service Amid Diplomatic Drama With Kremlin

Maya Rhodan
8:01 AM ET

The United States said it will limit its visa-issuing operations in Russia going forward, after the Kremlin ordered many U.S. diplomatic staff out of the country by Sept. 1.

Russia called for the removal of hundreds of U.S. personnel after Congress passed a new sanctions bill that President Trump signed, albeit reluctantly. The Kremlin ordered Washington to cut about 60% of its technical and diplomatic staff, some 755 people.

As a result, the U.S. is suspending non-immigrant visa operations starting on Aug. 23, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement. Starting on Sept. 1, the U.S. will only offer non-immigrant visa interviews at the Embassy in Moscow. Interviews at the three U.S. consulates in Russia will be cut, though some services will still be available to American citizens.

Related

trump putin expel diplomats cut payroll tanks.jpg
White HousePresident Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin for Expelling U.S. Diplomats from Russia: 'Now We Have A Smaller Payroll'
White House
President Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin for Expelling U.S. Diplomats from Russia: 'Now We Have A Smaller Payroll'

On Monday, the U.S. began cancelling all non-immigrant visa appointments across the country. Those impacted will be offered information on how to reschedule.

"Russia’s decision to reduce the United States’ diplomatic presence here calls into question Russia’s seriousness about pursuing better relations," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement. "We will maintain sufficient staff to carry out essential elements of our mission."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME