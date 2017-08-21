World
Search
Sign In
eclipseA Total Solar Eclipse Will Make History as It Sweeps Across America
SOLAR ECLIPSE
QatarIn the Eye of the Storm: Can Al Jazeera Survive the Gulf Crisis?
Al Jazeera staffers work in Doha on June 8, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
eclipseWatch Live: The Total Solar Eclipse in 360 Degrees
Total Solar Eclipse in China, 2009.
RUGBYU-WC-2015-FEATURE
A man dressed in a Union Flag-themed hat and coat acknowledges tourists as they pass Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in central London, on September 23, 2015.  Gabriel Bouys - AFP/Getty Images
World

Big Ben Falls Silent and British Politicians Can't Stop Arguing About It

Rachel Lewis
7:01 AM ET

The bell inside London's most famous clocktower, Big Ben, rang one last time at noon on Monday before it fell silent for essential repair works.

The world famous bell was supposed to have gone unrung until 2021 to protect the ears of those carrying out works on the building, but some British politicians have complained that health and safety rules have obscured a symbol of British resilience.

Steve Pound, a member of parliament (MP) for the opposition Labour Party, told one British newspaper: “They kept the bells tolling through the Blitz. The Luftwaffe could not stop it but health and safety has. There has to be a way around." Ex-minister and Conservative MP Shailesh Vara said: “I would have thought some compromise could have been reached to ensure this iconic bell’s presence.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged last weekend for the restoration plans to be reviewed after saying that "it can't be right" for the famous chimes to go unheard for four years. It's likely the bell will be hauled out of retirement to sound on special occasions like New Years Eve.

Around 20 British politicians gathered outside the building, along with hundreds of tourists and Londoners, as Big Ben chimed for the last time before restorations begin.

Some lawmakers in Parliament were critical of colleagues making a fuss over the bell going silent. Jess Phillips, another Labour MP, tweeted to say that she hoped her fellow lawmakers might think about "how ridiculous we look." Conor Burns, a Conservative lawmaker, told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour: "I think when you see the footage tomorrow of our colleagues who gather at the foot of Big Ben you will not see too many colleagues who have careers ahead of them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME