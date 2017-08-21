World
Spain

The Search for the Barcelona Attack Driver Has Been Widened to Europe

Reuters
4:01 AM ET

(MADRID) - The hunt for a man who drove a van down Barcelona's most famous boulevard last Thursday, killing 13 people, has been extended to other European countries, Catalan government official Joaquim Forn said on Monday.

Police are searching for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan-born man, who they believe was the driver.

"This person is no longer just being sought in Catalonia but in all European countries, this is an effort by European police," Forn told Catalan radio.

Authorities could not rule out on Sunday that Abouyaaqoub had not slipped across the border into France.

