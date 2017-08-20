Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesHitman's Bodyguard Beats Logan Lucky at Box Office With $21.6 Million Debut
Film Samuel L. Jackson Q&amp;A
obituariesComedic Legend Jerry Lewis Dead at 91
Muscular Dystrophy Association Benefit Dinner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump's Popularity Took a Dive In These 3 Key Swing States
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and national security adviser H.R. McMaster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 11, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
White House

President Trump to Address the Nation on the War in Afghanistan

Associated Press
4:12 PM ET

President Donald Trump plans to address the nation on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

The White House says Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia.

Trump and his national security team met Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to reach agreement on a strategy.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that he had made a decision. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, traveling in Afghanstan on Sunday, also said Trump had reached a decision. Mattis declined to discuss specifics before Trump's announcement.

It will be Trump's first formal address to the nation as president, and it follows a period of isolation for Trump following his comments about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME