Science
Search
Sign In
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Identifying the Enemy in Vietnam
Aug. 25, 1967
eclipseLearn About Solar Eclipse Science From Today’s Google Doodle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump’s Afghanistan Address, Total Solar Eclipse and Jerry Lewis
US Eclipse Schools
eclipse

We're Flying a Plane to Go See the Solar Eclipse

Zeke J Miller,Chris Wilson
9:09 AM ET

Over the weekend, millions of Americans crowded into the narrow celestial interstate from Oregon to South Carolina known as the "path of totality," where a total solar eclipse will appear briefly on Monday. From Washington, D.C., it would be about an eight-hour drive one way to get to the closest point along that path. We wanted to cover the total eclipse in person, but we didn't want to drive. So we decided to fly — ourselves.

On Monday morning, White House Correspondent Zeke Miller, a pilot since 2014, will be piloting TIME Force One — a Cessna 172 Skyhawk we rented for the occasion — from the Leesburg Executive Airport to the Greenville Downtown Airport in South Carolina. Chris Wilson, TIME's director of data journalism, is aboard for the ride to help document the journey. We'll be updating this post with photos and tweets from our trip to see the eclipse. In Greenville, the moon will begin covering the sun shortly after 1 p.m. and will reach its moment of complete obscuration for about two minutes at 2:38 p.m. And yes, we have the appropriate glasses with which to view it.

We'll also be participating in the live coverage of the eclipse on TIME.com. Spaceflight historian and YouTuber Amy Shira Teitel will co-host the broadcast from New York City, TIME's editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger will co-host it from Casper, Wyo. — and we'll be calling in from Greenville. Watch the live broadcast and check back here throughout the day to follow our journey.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME