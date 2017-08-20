Amid a tumultuous week across America, President Donald Trump saw low approval ratings in three key swing states that helped catapult him to victory last November.

According to a new NBC News/Marist poll released Monday, Trump has an approval rating of under 40% in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three states that turned red in the 2016 election for the first time in a presidential election since the 1980s. He won each of those states by less than 100,000 votes.

In those states, more than six in 10 voters said they believe Trump has embarrassed them since the election. About one in four said Trump made them proud, according to the poll.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, 36%, 35% and 34% of voters, respectively, said they approved of Trump's performance as President. About 55%, 54% and 56% of voters, respectively, disapproved of Trump's work in the White House.

Additionally, voters in these swing states expressed a preference for a Democratic-controlled Congress in 2018.

The NBC News/Marist poll was conducted between Aug. 13-17, with 795 voters in Michigan, 773 voters in Pennsylvania and 801 voters in Wisconsin. All polls had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The poll comes after a turbulent week in the country in the aftermath of a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly .

Trump on Aug. 15 said that there were "very fine people" on "both sides" of the rally. Those comments drew criticism from leaders of his own party and led to a slew of business leaders and artists withdrawing from various councils and committees formed by the President.