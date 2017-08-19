U.S.
SPAIN-ATTACK-BARCELONA
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-STAFF
Royalty - Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer Wedding - London
The official royal wedding cake for Diana Spencer and Prince Charles made by the Royal Navy's Cookery School 5 ft high and 255 ilbs hms Pembroke in Chatham Photograph by PA Images—Getty
Princess Diana

'It Looks Really Bad.' This Man Has a 36-Year-Old Piece of Princess Diana's Wedding Cake

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:22 PM ET

This man has a slice of a 36-year-old fruitcake, but he's held onto it for an interesting reason — it was from Princess Diana's wedding cake.

John Hoatson of Fort Lauderdale has a collection of royal memorabilia, though he says his favorite piece is a leftover slice of fruitcake from Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which he remembers watching on television as a child.

"It will never get old. It's preserved by the air," Hoatson told the Tampa Bay Times, "I sent the cake to England and the box was signed by two of her bridesmaids, India Hicks and Clemmie Hambro, who was of course her littlest bridesmaid at 5 years old. I really like the letters and cards. She was a huge card writer. I have an engagement letter from right after she was engaged to Charles. It's signed 'Lady Diana.'"

He told the Times that while many people ask if he's ever had a taste, he has not.

"It's 36-year-old fruitcake, and it looks really bad."

