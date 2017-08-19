Politics
Search
Sign In
WorldManhunt Continues for Barcelona Driver and Missing Moroccan Imam
SPAIN-ATTACK-BARCELONA
CrimeFederal Funding Cuts Put Missing Persons and John Doe Cases on the Back Burner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldHundreds of Neo-Nazis and Counter-Protesters Separated by Heavily Armed Police in Berlin
GERMANY-EXTREMISM-DEMO
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-STAFF
US President Donald Trump congratulates Steve Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the White House on January 22, 2017. Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Thanks Steve Bannon for His Service in Campaign Against 'Crooked Hillary'

Aric Jenkins
12:12 PM ET

President Donald Trump tweeted thanks to his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, following his firing from the role on Friday.

"I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service," Trump said. "He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton - it was great! Thanks S."

Rumors had been circling in recent weeks that Bannon was 0n his way out, as several of Trump's top advisers, including newly-appointed chief of staff General John Kelly, urged the President to cut ties with the controversial political figure.

Trump's tweet was first public comment on Bannon's ousting, which he teased earlier in the week.

"We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," the President said at a Tuesday press conference where he addressed last weekend's violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Bannon revealed to the Weekly Standard following his departure that he will resume his duty as executive chairman of right-wing news website Breitbart, where he said he would "crush the opposition."

"The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over," Bannon said in the interview. "We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It'll be something else.

"There'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over," he added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME