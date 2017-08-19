Deadly Stabbing Attack in Finland 'A Likely Terror Act'

Candles and flowers have been left at the makeshift memorial for the victims of Friday's stabbings at the Turku Market Square, Finland on August 19, 2017. Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing spree in the Finnish city of Turku on August 18, 2017, police said, after officers shot one suspect and warned several others could still be at large. / AFP PHOTO / Lehtikuva / Vesa Moilanen / Finland OUT (Photo credit should read VESA MOILANEN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Finnish Security Intelligence Service says the deadly stabbing attack in the western city of Turku was "a likely terror act."

Pekka Hiltunen of SUPO told reporters Saturday that the agency was investigating the suspects' connections to the Islamic State group, since IS "has previously encouraged this kind of behavior."

On Friday, an 18-year-old asylum-seeker from Morocco stabbed nine people in Turku, and apparently targeted women in particular. Two of the victims died. The attacker was stopped by police, who shot him in the thigh. He is now hospitalized under guard.

Four other men — also from Morocco — were detained in the case but it was unclear what their connection to the suspect was.