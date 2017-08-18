Politics
steve bannon

Steve Bannon Is Officially Back at Breitbart

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 6:36 PM ET | Originally published: 6:29 PM ET

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is back at Breitbart News after it was announced Friday that he was leaving his role in President Trump's administration.

Bannon returned to his old position of executive chairman, the news organization said, calling the former Goldman Sachs Vice President a "populist hero."

"The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today," Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow said in a statement. "Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda." The anti-globalist who tried to position himself in the White House as a disruptive force returned for Breitbart's evening editorial meeting on Friday, a reporter for the website tweeted.

Following his ouster from the White House, Bannon said he will be "going to war" for Trump.

"If there's any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I'm leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media and in corporate America," he said.

But hours later, he told the Weekly Standard that “the Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over."

“We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency," he continued." But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”

