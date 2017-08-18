World
Search
Sign In
steve bannonSteve Bannon Is Officially Back at Breitbart
Neil Gorsuch Is Sworn In As Associate Justice To Supreme Court
White HouseSteve Bannon: I'm 'Going to War' Against President Trump's Opponents
Nikki Haley Sworn In As United Nations Ambassador
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VirginiaHeather Heyer's Dad Speaks Out: 'I'll Never Get To See Her Smile Again'
Memorial Held In Charlottesville For Heather Heyer, Victim Of Car Ramming Incident During Protest After White Supremacists' Rally
A Minute's Silence Is Held In Barcelona To Pay Tribute To The Terror Attack Victims
Tributes laid on Las Ramblas in Barcelona after a terrorist attack on August 18, 2017 killed fourteen people injured dozens more. Carl Court—Getty Images
Spain

California Man on Honeymoon Among Those Killed in Deadly Barcelona Van Attack

Mahita Gajanan
6:12 PM ET

A California man on his honeymoon in Barcelona, Spain was among the victims of the terror attack in the city on Thursday that left 14 dead and many others injured.

Jared Tucker, 43, died in the attack after traveling to Europe with his wife for a delayed honeymoon after they got married last year, his father confirmed in an interview with ABC affiliate KGO. Tucker's wife Heidi Nunes confirmed his death to People.

The attacks in Spain included a rampage down Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard and another vehicle attack hours later in the town of Cambrils, in which a total of 14 people died.

Tucker's father, Dan Tucker, said the couple had been in Paris before traveling to Spain to visit a friend. Nunes told KGO she was separated from Tucker during the attack in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district on Thursday evening. They had been out having drinks, and had just finished when Tucker went to find a restroom. Nunes said less than a minute later, everything was chaos.

"There was screaming and yelling and sirens and crying and everybody was running," she said. "I got shoved into the souvenir kiosk and was able to kind of duck into there with a small group of people."

Eventually, Nunes was directed out of the area by police. According to KGO, Nunes tentatively identified Tucker's remains on Friday. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed an American had died in the attacks, though he did not immediately reveal the victim's identity on Friday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME