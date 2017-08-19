U.S.
Search
Sign In
White House'Do the Right Thing.' Steve Mnuchin's Yale Class Wants Him to Resign Over Donald Trump
President Trump Meets with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Treasury Department
eclipseWhat Does the Solar Eclipse Mean for You? Astrologers Can't Seem to Agree
Natural phenomenon. Silhouette of family sitting and relaxing together.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MassachusettsBoston Prepares for ‘Free Speech’ Rally and Counter-Protests: 'Make Sure We Have Charlottesville in Mind'
Boston Prepares For Large Rally Against Hate In Solidarity With Victims Of Charlotestville
A police crime scene tape close-up
. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crime

'One of the Most Difficult Scenes.' 3 Kids Found Killed Inside Suburban Home

Lisa Marie Segarra
Updated: Aug 18, 2017 4:58 PM ET | Originally published: 9:12 AM ET

Police have arrested a man in connection to the killing of three young girls who were found in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Police said earlier that the three girls were found with "trauma to their bodies" by an adult family member in the Clinton home, according to the Associated Press. All three girls were under the age of 10.

Prince George's County Police Department said in a release that they arrested 24-year-old Clinton resident Antonio Williams Friday night in connection with the killings.

Police said that no further information is available at this time.

Prince George's County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel on Friday called the slayings "one of the most difficult scenes" that the department's officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers, the AP reported.

AP added that investigators on the case have not yet disclosed how, or even if, the three girls were related.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME