'One of the Most Difficult Scenes.' 3 Kids Found Killed Inside Suburban Home

Police have arrested a man in connection to the killing of three young girls who were found in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Police said earlier that the three girls were found with "trauma to their bodies" by an adult family member in the Clinton home, according to the Associated Press. All three girls were under the age of 10.

Prince George's County Police Department said in a release that they arrested 24-year-old Clinton resident Antonio Williams Friday night in connection with the killings.

Police said that no further information is available at this time.

Prince George's County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel on Friday called the slayings "one of the most difficult scenes" that the department's officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers, the AP reported.

AP added that investigators on the case have not yet disclosed how, or even if, the three girls were related.