U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseSteve Bannon: I'm 'Going to War' Against President Trump's Opponents
Nikki Haley Sworn In As United Nations Ambassador
New YorkWhy Subway Workers Keep Finding Dead Bodies in Their Break Rooms
Subway station in Manhattan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
new hampshireSuspected Serial Killer With Aliases in Multiple States Identified After 6 Slayings
Missing Three Decades
Memorial Held In Charlottesville For Heather Heyer, Victim Of Car Ramming Incident During Protest After White Supremacists' Rally
Mark Heyer, the father of Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial service for his daughter at the Paramount Theater on August 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was killed Saturday, when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. (Photo by Andrew Shurtleff-Pool/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Shurtleff—Pool/Getty Images
Virginia

Heather Heyer's Dad Speaks Out: 'I'll Never Get To See Her Smile Again'

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:18 PM ET

In the wake of Heather Heyer's death while protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., her father Mark Heyer praised his daughter's impact and opposition to hate.

"The best thing I have to hold on to is that hopefully Heather will have a positive legacy to go on from this," Mark Heyer said.

Heather Heyer was killed after a car driven by an alleged white supremacist rammed into counter-protesters at the rally. James Alex Fields, Jr., the driver accused of hitting and killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others, was taken into custody and is facing charges including second-degree murder.

Her father noted that his daughter was always focused on fighting back against hate and standing up for what she believed in.

"My daughter had more courage than I got. She's got a wider background that I do. That girl had some courage, and it's just who she was. She was always that way. I'm proud of what she tried to accomplish. She woke up the town of Charlottesville in a big way."

Mourners dressed in purple — Heather's favorite color — expressed their love and respect for her during a memorial Wednesday. Mark said he was thankful to see the people who attended and "took notice" of Heather's work.

Mark couldn't believe the hate that led to his daughter's killing. "You've only got so much life, you really want to spend it hating somebody?" he said.

"All of us are so close to each other, and we don't even realize it. We're all stupid. We're all human. We all screw up."

Mark Heyer said it's "God's grace and the prayers of my friends and church members" that have held him up at this time and said that he went to church the Sunday morning after Heather Heyer was killed.

"Heather was my own little girl, and I'll never get to see her smile again except in pictures. She's still a young woman. She's only 32."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME