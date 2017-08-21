U.S.
Search
Sign In
eclipseCoffee Chain in Eclipse’s Path Recalls Safety Glasses After Giving Them Out for Free
Solar Eclipse
eclipseWe're Flying a Plane to Go See the Solar Eclipse
A solar eclipses partially shades the Earth below while the emerging sun lights the remainder of the planet.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Identifying the Enemy in Vietnam
Aug. 25, 1967
US Eclipse Schools
Fourth graders at Clardy Elementary School in Kansas City, Mo. practice the proper use of their eclipse glasses on Aug. 18, 2017 in anticipation of the solar eclipse.  Charlie Riedel—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Trump’s Afghanistan Address, Total Solar Eclipse and Jerry Lewis

Melissa Chan
8:41 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump to address nation on Afghanistan

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation tonight on the U.S. military’s next move in Afghanistan after 16 years of war. Trump will deliver his televised speech at 9 p.m. EDT.

Total solar eclipse to sweep across America

A total solar eclipse, visible throughout the U.S., will cross the country from coast to coast today for the first time in history. The rare phenomenon begins in Oregon at about 10:16 a.m. PST and ends in South Carolina at 2:44 p.m. EDT. Watch TIME’s live broadcast here.

Comedian Jerry Lewis is dead at 91

Jerry Lewis, a legendary comedian and filmmaker, has died in his Las Vegas home at 91, his publicist said. Lewis died of natural causes and had battled many ailments, including lung disease pulmonary fibrosis and heart issues, according to the Associated Press.

Also:

Ten sailors are missing after a U.S. warship collided with a tanker near Singapore.

At least one person has died after a vehicle rammed into two bus stops in Marseille, France.

The University of Texas at Austin is removing the statues of four figures tied to the Confederacy.

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the eclipse.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME