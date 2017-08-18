The Rise and Fall of Steve Bannon: A Timeline

US President Donald Trump congratulates Steve Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the White House on January 22, 2017.

US President Donald Trump congratulates Steve Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the White House on January 22, 2017. Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving the White House.

The former Breitbart News publisher has had a roller coaster ride in both the Trump campaign and the Administration, facing criticism from establishment Republicans and civil rights groups over his economic nationalism and ties to the alt-right.

Here's a timeline of Bannon's highs and lows with Trump.

July 21, 2015: Trump tweets approvingly of a Breitbart story criticizing NBC News. "Thanks to Steve Bannon and real reporters," he writes.

Nov. 2, 2015: Bannon interviews Trump for a Breitbart radio show. In the interview, Bannon says he is concerned that many CEOs in Silicon Valley are from Asia. "A country is more than an economy. We're a civic society," he says.

Dec. 1, 2015: Bannon interviews Trump again for Breitbart News Daily.

Feb. 18, 2016: Bannon interviews Trump for a third time on Breitbart News Daily.

Aug. 17, 2016: Bannon is named "chief executive" of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, an unusual title for a national campaign. Paul Manafort remains as campaign manager, but two days later resigns the post .

Nov. 8: Trump wins the presidential election .

Nov. 13: Trump names Bannon as chief strategist for his administration, simultaneously tapping Republican National Committee head Reince Priebus as chief of staff. Anti-discrimination groups criticize the Bannon pick .

Nov. 15: Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid criticizes Bannon in a speech on the Senate floor . "By placing a champion of white supremacists a step away from the Oval Office, what message does Trump send to the young girl who woke up Wednesday afraid to be a woman of color in America?" he asks.

Nov. 18: In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter , Bannon says he doesn't mind his public image. "Darkness is good," he says. "Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That's power."

Jan. 20, 2017: Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president.

Jan. 28: Trump adds Bannon to the National Security Council's principals committee , the top interagency group on national security. The move is considered unusual because political strategists have not served on the committee previously.

Feb. 13: Bannon makes the cover of TIME Magazine under he headline "The Great Manipulator." Inside, the cover story asks "Is Steve Bannon the Second Most Powerful Man in the World?"

Photograph by Nadav Kander for TIME

Feb. 23: Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus give a joint interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., as part of a series of odd couple press appearances designed at smoothing over tensions in the White House.

April 4: Bannon is removed from his role on the National Security Council's Principals Committee, the premier gathering of the foreign policy establishment, a move that reflects the increasing stature of new National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

April 12: In an interview with the New York Post , Trump downplays Bannon's role with the campaign, arguing that he is his own chief strategist. “I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," he says.

April 20: Bannon is named to the TIME 100 , an annual list of the most influential people in the world.

May 2: Rabbi Shmuley Boteach posts a photo of himself and Bannon on Twitter which includes Bannon's famous whiteboard which includes a list of every Trump campaign promise, with a checkmark next to those that have been kept.

With @SteveBannon in the White House on #israelindependenceday. Steve is a great, stalwart friend of the Jewish State pic.twitter.com/PFxSCK7blc - Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) May 2, 2017

July 18: PenguinRandomHouse publishes "Devil's Bargain" by veteran reporter Joshua Green, an inside look at Bannon and Trump during the campaign.

July 26: Reports surface that Bannon is calling for a top marginal tax rate of 44% on the wealthiest Americans, a break with other Republicans and even with Trump's own proposed tax plan. The idea goes nowhere.

July 27: The Center for Public Integrity reveals that Bannon has a "shadow press office," an outside public relations agent working for free, which ethics experts say is unprecedented and possibly illegal.

Aug. 15: Asked about Bannon's future in the White House at a press conference , Trump says "we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," adding that he is "not a racist" but noting that he came on to the campaign late.

Aug. 16: In an interview with the progressive American Prospect magazine, Bannon calls white supremacists "a collection of clowns," argues that an "economic war with China" has already begun and says his adversaries are "wetting themselves" over his plans. Bannon allies later say he did not intend for the interview to be on the record.

Aug. 18: The Drudge Report and the New York Times break the news that Trump has decided to have Bannon leave the White House.