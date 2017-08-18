The Internet Can't Decide if This Guy Looks More Like Zayn Malik or Harry Potter

Accio doppelgänger! Last week, Twitter user Tallie Dar posted a couple of totally innocent selfies to his account, likely not expecting any sort of reaction. But the internet decided he looks just like Harry Potter and Zayn Malik, and — as with all things viral — people are freaking the eff out.

There’s truly nothing we love more than a good celebrity doppelgänger , but this one is particularly wild because it could be one of TWO of our favorite people (yes, we know, we know; one of them is technically fictional…but you know what we mean). And the internet is so divided right now.

Tallie posted the selfies side-by-side, captioning them “you’re a wizard harry,” a nod to his round eyeglasses and adorably nerdy good looks

But then some eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that he actually kinda looks like Zayn. In fact, here’s a shot of Zayn for reference:

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Nov 7, 2015 at 1:38am PST

Do you see it? Twitter definitely DOES.

I THOUGHT YOU WERE ZAYN OMGJSHSJS 😍😍 - aman ☬ (@OneLuvGomez) August 7, 2017

I LEGIT THOUGHT THIS WAS ZAYN - 🐢 (@Mstilinski0) August 7, 2017

I'm not gonna go like others & say I thought you were zayn for a sec but I legit thought you were zayn for a sec

I like u bye - مُ (@Manorita_) August 7, 2017

One fan was desperate to know when “Zayn” would be dropping his new album (and…same).

Zayn cut the crap when are you dropping your new album? - London Tipsy (@britwillsit223) August 8, 2017

Another wanted to know if he planned on joining 1D again…LOL.

Zayn when are you going back to one direction? - Danna 🥀 (@loserdanna) August 14, 2017

And another simply sees both, coining him “Zayn Potter.”

Zayn Potter. - daddy moratita (@chillchinchilIa) August 7, 2017

It seems like Tallie sees the resemblance, but he had one question for all his adoring new fans…where can he find his own Gigi Hadid?

😆🤷🏻‍♂️ wheres my gigi tho - Tallie (@talliedar) August 7, 2017

Awww! Whether you’re team Harry or team Zayn in this fight: one thing is for sure, these adorable sleepy selfies have put a spell on the internet.

This article originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com